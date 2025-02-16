SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

SouthState stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

