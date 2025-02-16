STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of STAA opened at $15.35 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,877,150.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 402,024 shares of company stock worth $6,936,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

