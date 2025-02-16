Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Stock Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,669 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Standard Lithium by 62.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 461,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 29.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 18.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.