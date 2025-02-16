State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

