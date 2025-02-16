Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 152.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ciena by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 241.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,121.12. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,292 shares of company stock worth $4,786,620 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

