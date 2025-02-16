Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 14,104 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

