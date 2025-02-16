Stephens Inc. AR Buys 860 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RB Global were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in RB Global by 27.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 11.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

