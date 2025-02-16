Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,474,000 after buying an additional 1,534,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,397,000 after purchasing an additional 625,797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,793,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,909 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,453,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1329 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

