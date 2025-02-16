Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

BKR stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.