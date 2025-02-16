Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,521,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $234.12 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $236.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

