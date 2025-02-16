Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $14,544,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.1 %

RCL stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

