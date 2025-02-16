Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 452,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $68.75 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,031.08. The trade was a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,506 shares of company stock valued at $21,407,851. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

