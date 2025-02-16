Stephens Inc. AR Has $302,000 Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 297.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

