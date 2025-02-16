Stephens Inc. AR Has $322,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 261.6% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EGP opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.39. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

