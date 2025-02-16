Stephens Inc. AR Has $425,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,010,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,720,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,831.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,074,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $109.09 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

