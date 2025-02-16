Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $310,000 Investment in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

