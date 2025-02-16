Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 170 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $213.37 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.