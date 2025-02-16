Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,004 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

