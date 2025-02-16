Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,318 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

