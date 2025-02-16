Stephens Inc. AR Sells 231 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

