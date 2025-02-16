Stephens Inc. AR Sells 463 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in US Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,196,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

