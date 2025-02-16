Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,996 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 322,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,161,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 880,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,590 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
