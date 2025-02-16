Stephens Inc. AR Sells 610 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

