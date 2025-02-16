Stephens Inc. AR Sells 656 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 147.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 310.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $265,375.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,155.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $765.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

