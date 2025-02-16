Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,750 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cameco were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

