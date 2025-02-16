Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

