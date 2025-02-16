Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

ZWS opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

