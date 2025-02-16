Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 73,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 45,278 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.