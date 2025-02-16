Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 92,862 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,279 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after buying an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

