StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09.
About Avinger
