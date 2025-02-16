StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

