StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,619 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,806,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

