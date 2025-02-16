StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

