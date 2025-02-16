StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Featured Stories
