StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

