StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 965,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
