StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

