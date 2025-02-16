StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
About Energy Focus
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.