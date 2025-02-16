StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.