StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

