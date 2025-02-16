StockNews.com Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in CNB Financial by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

