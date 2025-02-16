StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
