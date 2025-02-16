StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.12.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
