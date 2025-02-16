StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

