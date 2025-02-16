StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

