StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.