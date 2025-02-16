StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGEN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised shares of FibroGen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

FibroGen Trading Up 6.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FGEN opened at $0.55 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,572 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in FibroGen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

