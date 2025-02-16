StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.3 %

XIN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

