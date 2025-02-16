StockNews.com Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Sell

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Alico Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.81. Alico has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alico

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Alico by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alico by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.