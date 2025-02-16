StockNews.com Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Sell

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Alico Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.81. Alico has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
