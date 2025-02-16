StockNews.com Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to “Hold”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

FCF opened at $16.54 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

