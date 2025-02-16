Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,031.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.19. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.72%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

