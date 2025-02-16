Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,616 shares of company stock worth $6,095,681 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

