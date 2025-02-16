Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,304 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $92,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

